Oldham Athletic are bottom of League Two

Oldham Athletic have postponed Saturday's League Two home game with Leyton Orient because of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

The Latics contacted the English Football League and Orient to confirm they did not have "sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture". external-link

Clubs with a minimum of 14 fit players including a goalkeeper, must play. external-link

As per EFL protocols the league will review the circumstances behind the need to postpone the game.

Both clubs will confirm a new date for the fixture in due course.

Oldham also have last weekend's game with Sutton United to fit into their schedule, although that postponement was because of a waterlogged pitch.