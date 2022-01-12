Last updated on .From the section European Football

Coman has scored four goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich this season

France winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich, keeping him at the Bundesliga club until 2027.

The 25-year-old's contract was originally due to end in June 2023.

Coman joined Bayern permanently from Juventus in 2017 following a two-year loan spell.

He has since made 104 appearances for the club and scored 21 goals, including the winner in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris St-Germain.

"I am very happy because FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and I know we still have a lot of big opportunities and big goals here," Coman said in a statement on the club's website. external-link

"Everything is perfect here. My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me, and I'm glad I'll be spending them at FC Bayern."