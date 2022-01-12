Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leah Williamson has made 179 appearances and scored 13 goals for Arsenal since making her first-team debut in 2014

England defender Leah Williamson has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League leaders.

The 24-year-old's deal comes just seven months after agreeing fresh terms with the club.

The length of her latest contract has not been disclosed, but Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall said Williamson is "a player for us to build Arsenal around".

"As well as being a key player for us right now, she's also an integral part of our plans for the future," he said.

Williamson, who has spent her entire career with Arsenal, said she remains as "as grateful as ever" to play for the Gunners.

"It was a dream come true the first time that I signed here and the feeling hasn't changed," said Williamson, who first joined the club aged nine.

Williamson's deal comes as she recovers from "a significant" hamstring injury" which has kept her out since 16 November.

That injury also ruled her out of England's World Cup qualifying matches against Austria and Latvia in November, having previously captained the Lionesses in each of the previous four internationals.