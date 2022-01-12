Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Salah leads both the Premier League's scoring and assisting charts this season with 16 and nine respectively

Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "very positive" about the prospect of Mohamed Salah extending his Liverpool contract beyond the end of next season.

Salah, 29, says his future is in Liverpool's hands and that he is not asking for "crazy things" amid reports he wants £300,000-a-week wages.

"I know that Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay. That's where we are. It takes time," said Klopp.

"I think it's in a good place. The fans are not as nervous as [the media] are."

Klopp added: "I'm very positive about it. It's nothing to worry about; it's a normal process."

Salah has scored 148 goals in 229 games for Liverpool since signing from Roma in summer 2017.

His streak of goal-scoring form helped Liverpool win a sixth European title in 2019 and end a 30-year wait for the domestic league title the following season.

He signed a five-year deal on improved terms in 2018 after a stellar debut campaign in which he won the Premier League's top-scorer award with 32 goals.

"The thing is, when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, [they should] because they appreciate what you did for the club," Salah added in an interview with GQ magazine. external-link

Klopp suggested that Salah's agent added another dimension to discussions.

"There are so many things in negotiations," he added. "It's a third party too, with the agent."

Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa attracted attention on social media in August when he tweeted external-link "I hope they are watching", apparently in relation to Salah's man-of-the-match performance in Liverpool's opening weekend win over Norwich.