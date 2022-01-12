Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jermain Defoe (right) made his final Rangers appearance in November

Jermain Defoe has left Rangers after three years at the club.

The former England striker, 39, joined initially on loan from Bournemouth in 2019 and formalised his stay the following year.

Defoe scored 32 goals in 74 Rangers appearances and helped the side win last season's Scottish Premiership.

This term he combined playing with coaching under former manager Steven Gerrard and the club said Defoe "will always be fondly remembered".

"His final appearance for the club on the park was the 3-1 defeat of Livingston back in November," said Rangers, who appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Gerrard's replacement in November.

"The fantastic ovation he received from the Rangers support at Almondvale as he entered the action that afternoon was testament to the high regard he is held in by the fans."