Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Midfielder Jay Chapman, right, played under Phil Neville at Inter Miami last year

Dundee have signed midfielder Jay Chapman following his exit from Inter Miami, with the move subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The Canada international, 28, spent the last six years in the MLS, playing 33 times for David Beckham's Miami franchise after joining for their inaugural season in 2020.

He won the MLS Cup in 2017 with Toronto FC, where he made 88 appearances.

Chapman is Dundee's first signing of the January transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.