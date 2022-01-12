Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Kieran Agard has played just short of 400 first-team games in his career

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Kieran Agard on an 18-month contract after his short-term deal at League One rivals Plymouth Argyle expired.

The 32-year-old played 16 games for Argyle, although only five were starts following his September arrival.

Ex-Everton academy player Agard has scored 109 goals in 398 senior games and lists MK Dons, Rotherham, Bristol City and Yeovil among his former clubs.

He could make his debut in Saturday's league visit of Wigan Athletic.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.