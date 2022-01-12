Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Caleb Chukwuemeka made his first-team Aston Villa debut in an EFL Cup tie in August and has since been a regular for the Under-23s

Caleb Chukwuemeka offers "different options" to Livingston, says manager David Martindale, after the versatile Aston Villa forward joined on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old moved to Villa last summer after two goals in 28 appearances for League One Northampton.

He could make his debut when Livingston resume their Scottish Premiership campaign at home to Dundee on Tuesday.

"Caleb is going to complement the squad very well," said Martindale.

"He comes with quite a big reputation from the staff at Aston Villa.

"He can play anywhere across the front three and will give us different options in the forthcoming games as he offers a very different skill set to what we have at the club already."

