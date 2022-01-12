Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Promotion rivals Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock meet in the Scottish Championship at Firhill on Friday

Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock have asked for crowd restrictions to be lifted immediately as they prepare for Friday's Scottish Championship fixture.

A full round of lower-league games takes place before the 500 fan cap - in place since 26 December - ends when the Premiership resumes on Monday.

Thistle says clubs should not be "disadvantaged" any longer.

Kilmarnock, set to be without fans for the Firhill game live on BBC Scotland, "welcome and support" the request.

Thistle said in a statement: "As well as the significant financial impact on Thistle, this decision means our fans face another game where the majority cannot attend and we cannot welcome opposition fans.

"We have asked the question to see if there is any scope to bring the date forward as we owe it to our fans to try.

"We know it's a long shot and unlikely to be changed but the right thing to do was to state our case rather than simply accept being disadvantaged again."