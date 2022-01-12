Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Barrow have signed Leicester City striker Jacob Wakeling on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is yet to feature for the Premier League side after joining from non-league Alvechurch in November 2020.

Wakeling has made three appearances for the club's under-21 side in the Papa John's Trophy and played against the Bluebirds earlier this season.

He could make his Barrow debut against Colchester in League Two on Saturday.

