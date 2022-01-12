Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Caleb Watts playing for Southampton's under-21s

Crawley Town have signed Southampton youngster Caleb Watts on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder played four times for Saints last season, including three appearances in the Premier League.

Watts represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021, playing three times as the team finished bottom of their group.

"I'm buzzing to be here," he told the League Two club's website.

"I have been looking to get out and get some proper experience and this seemed like the perfect opportunity for me."