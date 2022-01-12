Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Folarin Balogun has one goal in four England Under-21 appearances

Arsenal have loaned England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun to Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners academy in 2012, has scored two goals in 10 first-team games for Arsenal.

He made his debut against Dundalk in the Europa League in October 2020, and his first goal came against Molde in the same competition that December.

"We're delighted to get Flo in," Boro boss Chris Wilder said.

"He's a player I've known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.

"He has great movement, good pace, and he's a natural finisher. We're looking forward to working with him."

Boro have already signed fellow forward Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Birmingham's Caolan Boyd-Munce this January.

