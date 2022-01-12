Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager charged by FA over post-match comments
Last updated on .From the section Bristol City
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the Football Association for comments made after a home defeat by Queens Park Rangers.
The Robins lost 2-1 in the Championship on 30 December with Yoann Barbet scoring a 93rd-minute winner.
Pearson has been charged with a breach of rule E3.1 for comments in post-match interview that were "improper and/or insulting and/or bring the game into disrepute".
He has until 14 January to respond.
