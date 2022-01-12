Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Pearson's comments came following Bristol City's defeat by QPR in December

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the Football Association for comments made after a home defeat by Queens Park Rangers.

The Robins lost 2-1 in the Championship on 30 December with Yoann Barbet scoring a 93rd-minute winner.

Pearson has been charged with a breach of rule E3.1 for comments in post-match interview that were "improper and/or insulting and/or bring the game into disrepute".

He has until 14 January to respond.