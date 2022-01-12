Mark Bonner signed a three-year contract as head coach in May last year

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner says the FA Cup giant-killers are not good enough to "pick and choose" the games they want to win.

The U's followed up Saturday's famous 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park by beating Portsmouth 2-1 in the Papa John's Trophy.

Two goals by Harvey Knibbs secured a quarter-final trip to Rotherham.

"We respect the competition. We want to go as far in it as we can," Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We want to develop a winning mentality here and don't think you can pick and choose the games that you want to win. We're not good enough to do that - we want to try and win every one we play in."

Six of the side that started at Newcastle did so again, with three others on the substitutes' bench - but there was a crowd of only 1,308 compared with more than 50,000 on Saturday.

"I thought the team was strong, I thought the players did well," added Bonner. "This was a far cry, everything about it, compared to Saturday and when players don't sleep at all on Saturday night and are buzzing off that, it's hard because emotionally you get drained and physically you have to put so much into that game.

"So to pick yourself up and drive a performance was important. That was a test of their mentality that I wanted to throw at them."

The date for the game against Rotherham has yet to be confirmed, but is likely to take place before their home FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town on 5 February.

"We are a bit of an underdog in the league as well, so survival is the most important thing. We're doing quite well at the moment but we've got a tough lot of games coming up," full-back Harrison Dunk told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"No disrespect to Luton but obviously you'd rather a Chelsea or Manchester United or Manchester City, but we can look at it as more of a winnable tie probably. It's at home - we'll always back ourselves at home."