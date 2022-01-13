Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Liam Cullen has played against Premier League sides Brighton and Southampton in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively this season

Lincoln City have signed Swansea City striker Liam Cullen on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 38 appearances for the Welsh club in all competitions.

"There were other clubs interested but none showed the desire that Lincoln did, which is why I'm here," he told Lincoln's website. external-link

Imps manager Michael Appleton added: "Liam's a great addition for us. He's got good pedigree."

