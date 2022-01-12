Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Ravizzoli began his career in Argentina with River Plate before moving to England in 2020

MK Dons boss Liam Manning praised goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli after the Argentine's clean sheet in his first league game for the club.

The 24-year-old was given his chance against AFC Wimbledon following Andrew Fisher's move to Swansea City.

Ravizzoli joined the Dons last summer after a spell with non-league Eastbourne Borough in 2020-21.

"He stepped in and did well and showed a good level of composure," Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Ravizzoli's previous appearances this season came in a 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Championship club Bournemouth and four EFL Trophy games.

"He's a terrific character and a real team player. His kicking was good and huge credit goes to him and [goalkeeping coach] Lewis Price in terms of the work they do, day in, day out because he has got better."

Their 1-0 win over Wimbledon - who had Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off - lifted the Dons up to fifth in League One.

And Manning was also impressed with the contribution on his debut of teenage forward Theo Corbeanu, who has joined the club on loan from Wolves.

"He looked a threat and brings a different dimension - he looks to take people on," said Manning.

"I was pleased with him. He's only had one [training] session with us and it's a case of getting him up to speed with things, tactically understanding how we play and what we do."

The Dons had to withstand a Wimbledon rally in the closing stages at Stadium: MK.

"You're never going to play the perfect game. There's always going to be moments when you are a little uncomfortable," added Manning.

"When you're playing against 10, everyone thinks you should cruise it and the game's never like that when you've got some committed professionals like they have.

"The biggest thing for me was we showed a level of professionalism and control and maturity in doing what we had to do to win the game and get three points on the board."

MK Dons travel to Portsmouth for their next game on Saturday.