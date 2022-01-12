Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will travel to Luxembourg on 25 March in one of two friendlies in preparation for the summer's Nations League campaign.

The Nations League, where NI will face Greece, Kosovo and Cyrus or Estonia, begins on 2 June.

"We know Luxembourg can cause problems and we will be preparing thoroughly to make sure we're at our very best," said manager Ian Baraclough.

The Irish FA say the second friendly will be announced "soon".

The two countries last met in a friendly in September 2019 when a Kevin Malget own goal gave Northern Ireland a narrow 1-0 win in Belfast.

Luxembourg, ranked 39 places below Northern Ireland in 93rd, stunned the Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying last March and beat Azerbaijan home and away.

Northern Ireland's 2022-23 Nations League campaign begins against Greece on 2 June, followed by an away trip to Cyprus or Estonia on 5 June.

Next up is a trip to Kosovo (9 June) and then there's a home game v Cyprus/Estonia on 12 June. Their final two games in Nations League C2 will take place in late September - against Kosovo at home on 24 September before a trip to Greece three days later.