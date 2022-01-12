Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joe Gorman

Portadown have cancelled the signing of Joe Gorman just three days after he was announced at Shamrock Park.

A number of supporters criticised the signing after a sectarian tweet from Gorman's account emerged from 2014.

Gorman, then 19, was suspended by Inverness Caledonian Thistle after a post on his account said he would "love to open up" on "orange men".

"After further discussions this deal has not been concluded," the Irish Premiership club said in a statement.

After leaving Inverness, the Irish defender had spells in the League of Ireland with Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United.

He spent two seasons with Cliftonville in the Irish Premiership before returning to the League of Ireland with Longford Town and Galway United.