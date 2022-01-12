Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former Lewes midfielder Vicky Carleton returned to Northern Ireland and signed for Linfield in 2020

Vicky Carelton, Cora Chambers and Lilie Woods have been named in Northern Ireland's full-time training panel ahead of the Euro 2022 finals in July.

The 22-strong group features NI-based players who do not play the game professionally in England or Scotland.

Linfield midfielder Carleton, 24, returns to the senior set-up after last featuring 2019.

Uncapped Mid Ulster goalkeeper Woods and Sion Swifts forward Chambers have been called up by Kenny Shiels.

Linfield duo Abbie Magee and Ashley Hutton have been included in the Newforge-based camp as they enter the final stages of their respective recoveries from knee injuries.

Carleton, 24, played in England with Team Solent and Lewes before she returned to the Women's Premiership with Linfield in March 2020.

Under-19 international Woods took part in her maiden senior training camp in early 2019 when she was just 16 and in 2020 she was in the squad that competed at the Pinatar Cup in Spain

Chambers, 18, has earned a maiden senior call-up after strong performances for Northern Ireland's U19s and Sion Swifts.

Squad members who play professionally in England and Scotland are remaining with their clubs to train except if selected for games in international windows in February, April and June ahead of the tournament.

Northern Ireland travel to Austria on 8 April in a crucial World Cup qualifier before hosting England four days later.

Friendlies are expected to be scheduled for February and June ahead of Northern Ireland's first ever major tournament in July, where Shiels' side will face Norway, Austria and hosts England.

Northern Ireland full-time training squad

Goalkeepers: Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield), Abbie Magee (Linfield), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Rachel McLaren (Crusaders Strikers).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Sam Kelly (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Vicky Carleton (Linfield).

Forwards: Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinnes (Cliftonville), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Cora Chambers (Sion Swifts).