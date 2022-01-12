Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Riley McGree's proposed Celtic move is in doubt after Middlesbrough launched a last-ditch offer for the Australia international midfielder who plays for MLS franchise Charlotte FC. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibs forward Martin Boyle is angry at being denied the chance to discuss a £2m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly and wants showdown talks with owner Ron Gordon. (Sun) external-link

Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar is ready to snub Blackburn and Sheffield United and choose to sign for Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Out-of-favour Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is attracting interest from Middlesbrough, who are managed by his former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United defender Kerr Smith is expected to undergo a medical at Aston Villa after a deal of up to £2m was agreed between the clubs. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen will have to pay £350,000 for Jamie McGrath - the same fee Hibs agreed last summer - if they are to land the St Mirren midfielder this month rather than wait for him to join on a pre-contract in summer. (Daily Record) external-link

New Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants to bring striker Kyle Lafferty back to Rugby Park after the much-travelled 34-year-old Northern Ireland international left Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts left-back Stephen Kingsley is set to follow Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett by signing a new long-term deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee want to take Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide on loan for the second half of the season. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez is to join Atlanta United on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan with the MLS outfit. (SB Nation) external-link

Hibs will listen to offers for Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg, who could move to Premiership rivals St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link