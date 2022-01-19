Hand ball by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Line-ups
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gomaa
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 6Hegazy
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 12Ashraf
- 17Elneny
- 4El Soleya
- 19Bekhit
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 24Ahmed
- 27Dawoud Soliman
- 28Mehany
Sudan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Mohamed Ahmed
- 12Saeed Elfadni
- 3Hassan
- 6Abdelgader Karshoum
- 17Alnour Mohamed
- 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
- 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
- 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
- 8Hussein
- 9Omer Yagoub
- 10Yousif Yagoub
Substitutes
- 1Abou Achrine
- 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
- 7Sharaf Eldin Amin
- 11Abas Omer
- 15Hamed
- 16Mohamed
- 18Omar Abdalla Makki
- 20Zakaria Abakar
- 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
- 24Aldkhn
- 25Alshareif Eisa
- 26Alhassan Mohamed Alhussein
- Referee:
- Joshua Bondo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amr El Soleya (Egypt).
Mohamed Abdelrahman (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Elsadig Hassan (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan).
Attempt blocked. Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Abdelrahman.
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Mustafa Elfadni.
Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross following a set piece situation.
Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mustafa Elfadni (Sudan).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Hussein (Sudan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Abdelrahman.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mostafa Mohamed.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.