Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Guinea-BissauGuinea-Bissau0NigeriaNigeria0

Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Guinea-Bissau

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Gomis
  • 15Silva Encada
  • 22Sanganté
  • 20Soriano Mané
  • 2Candé
  • 6Candé Nogueira
  • 11Barbosa Intima
  • 5Pereira Camará
  • 16Moro Cassamá
  • 18Brito Silva
  • 17Baldé

Substitutes

  • 1Mendes
  • 3Ucha Alves
  • 4Fernandes Embalo Júnior
  • 7Rodrigues Teixeira
  • 9Ambri
  • 10Tuncará Gomes
  • 13Mendy
  • 14Mendy
  • 21Chipela Gomes
  • 23Semedo
  • 24Samba Baldé

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 23Uzoho
  • 21Ebuehi
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 3Collins
  • 4Ndidi
  • 25Nwakali
  • 18Iwobi
  • 13Ejuke
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 24Sadiq

Substitutes

  • 1Okoye
  • 7Musa
  • 8Onyeka
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 12Sanusi
  • 15Simon
  • 17Chukwueze
  • 19Awoniyi
  • 22Omeruo
  • 26Ndah
  • 27Noble
  • 28Oladeji Olayinka
Referee:
Peter Waweru

Match Stats

Home TeamGuinea-BissauAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Tyronne Ebuehi (Nigeria).

  2. Post update

    Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Umar Sadiq (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Moreto Cassamá.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Nwakali.

  6. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Semi Ajayi (Nigeria).

  9. Post update

    Mama Baldé (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Nigeria) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kelechi Nwakali with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Umar Sadiq (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Opa Sanganté (Guinea-Bissau).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).

  14. Post update

    Opa Sanganté (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Guinea-Bissau. Opa Sanganté tries a through ball, but Piqueti is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Opa Sanganté.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

  19. Post update

    Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria32104137
2Egypt31111104
3Guinea-Bissau302101-12
4Sudan302113-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC