Foul by Tyronne Ebuehi (Nigeria).
Line-ups
Guinea-Bissau
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Gomis
- 15Silva Encada
- 22Sanganté
- 20Soriano Mané
- 2Candé
- 6Candé Nogueira
- 11Barbosa Intima
- 5Pereira Camará
- 16Moro Cassamá
- 18Brito Silva
- 17Baldé
Substitutes
- 1Mendes
- 3Ucha Alves
- 4Fernandes Embalo Júnior
- 7Rodrigues Teixeira
- 9Ambri
- 10Tuncará Gomes
- 13Mendy
- 14Mendy
- 21Chipela Gomes
- 23Semedo
- 24Samba Baldé
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 23Uzoho
- 21Ebuehi
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 6Ajayi
- 3Collins
- 4Ndidi
- 25Nwakali
- 18Iwobi
- 13Ejuke
- 14Iheanacho
- 24Sadiq
Substitutes
- 1Okoye
- 7Musa
- 8Onyeka
- 11Onyekuru
- 12Sanusi
- 15Simon
- 17Chukwueze
- 19Awoniyi
- 22Omeruo
- 26Ndah
- 27Noble
- 28Oladeji Olayinka
- Referee:
- Peter Waweru
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Umar Sadiq (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Moreto Cassamá.
Attempt blocked. Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Nwakali.
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau).
Foul by Semi Ajayi (Nigeria).
Post update
Mama Baldé (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Nigeria) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kelechi Nwakali with a cross following a set piece situation.
Umar Sadiq (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Opa Sanganté (Guinea-Bissau).
Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).
Post update
Opa Sanganté (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).
Offside, Guinea-Bissau. Opa Sanganté tries a through ball, but Piqueti is caught offside.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Opa Sanganté.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
