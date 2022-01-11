Last updated on .From the section Football

Portsmouth won the EFL Trophy for the first time in 2019

FA Cup giant killers Cambridge kept their hopes of getting to Wembley alive on two fronts by beating Portsmouth 2-1 in the Papa John's Trophy third round.

Having won at Premier League Newcastle United on Saturday, the U's progressed to the last eight after Harvey Knibbs scored twice in 10 second-half minutes.

Michael Jacobs' 76th-minute goal set up a nervy finish, but the U's held on to book a quarter-final at Rotherham.

Arsenal's under-21 side also progress after beating Chelsea Under-21s 4-1.

James Olayinka gave the Gunners a 10th-minute lead before Chelsea had Xavier Mbuyamba sent off 10 minutes before half-time.

Jayden Wareham equalised three minutes later, but Mika Biereth's goal just before the break put Arsenal back in front before Omari Hutchinson and substitute Marcelo Flores sealed the win.

Arsenal are the last remaining academy side in the competition and will host League One promotion-chasers Wigan Athletic later this month.

Papa John's Trophy quarter-finals

Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic

Sutton United v Harrogate Town

Arsenal U21 v Wigan Athletic

Rotherham United v Cambridge United