Cosgrove had come close in the second half before scoring the winner

Larne successfully defended the County Antrim Shield after a late Tomas Cosgrove header gave them a 1-0 win over Linfield in a gripping final.

A superb header off the line by Cian Bolger from a Jimmy Callacher chip secured a deserved victory for the Invermen.

They had gone close several times before Cosgrove's winner delivered their fourth senior trophy.

The Blues looked dangerous on the break but could not find the breakthrough.

Forward Jordan Stewart had to be stretchered off in injury time with what looked like a leg brace on, leading to protests from manager David Healy.

