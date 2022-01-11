Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle are set to become Wood's 11th English club

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Burnley striker Chris Wood.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been targeting a new forward after Callum Wilson was ruled out for eight weeks with a calf injury.

It had been thought the Clarets would not sell 30-year-old Wood to a Premier League relegation rival.

However, the New Zealand international reportedly has a release clause in his Burnley contract, which Newcastle have now triggered.

Wood, who was Burnley's record signing when he arrived from Leeds for £15m in 2017, has scored three goals in 17 league games this season and is now set to have a medical at Newcastle.

The move leaves Clarets manager Sean Dyche with a major problem after losing one of his most experienced forward players.

The Turf Moor side and Newcastle are level on 11 points in 18th and 19th place in the top flight, although Burnley have two games in hand.