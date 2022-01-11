Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

William Kokolo played twice for Middlesbrough, starting in Saturday's 3-2 win at Mansfield in the FA Cup

Burton Albion have signed defender William Kokolo on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a left-back or left wing-back, has moved to the Pirelli Stadium subject to league approval.

Kokolo played twice for Boro, including his only start in their 3-2 FA Cup third round win at Mansfield Town.

Originally a youth player at AS Monaco, he joined Sunderland before a switch to Middlesbrough in March 2020.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.