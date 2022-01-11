Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Digne signed a new £120,000-a-week contract at Everton in February last year

Aston Villa are closing in on a £25m deal for Everton defender Lucas Digne and talks have now reached an advanced stage.

In a separate development, Everton have inquired about Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi.

Villa have tracked 28-year-old Digne since he fell from favour with Everton boss Rafael Benitez and discussions have progressed between the clubs.

Everton see El Ghazi as adding strength out wide and Villa value him at £15m.

Last week Benitez said France international Digne "doesn't want to be here", having not made any starts for Everton since 1 December.

Several clubs registered their interest in the left-back, including Newcastle, Chelsea and Serie A clubs, but Villa appear to be in the driver's seat for his signature.

Dutch winger El Ghazi signed for Villa in 2019 after a season on loan at Villa Park from Ligue 1 side Lille.

The 26-year-old has made 71 Premier League appearances for the Villains, scoring 15 goals, but has mostly been used as a substitute since the arrival of manager Steven Gerrard.

Everton are keen on taking him on a loan deal until the end of the season, rather than a permanent signing.