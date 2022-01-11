Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The contract with PPLive had been the Premier League's biggest overseas TV rights deal

The Premier League has won a High Court ruling against a broadcaster that owes nearly £157m in unpaid TV money.

PPLive Sports International, based in Hong Kong, struck a deal to broadcast Premier League games in China for three seasons from 2019-20.

When the Premier League terminated the deal in September 2020, two instalments remained unpaid.

After a hearing in November, Justice Peter Fraser ruled in favour of the league bosses without need for a trial.

PPLive - owned by the same holding company that owns Inter Milan - was due to show live matches, as well as delayed full-game broadcasts and highlights, as part of the rights package.

Having agreed to pay £523m for the rights, Suning Holdings Group failed to pay an instalment due in March 2020 for the 2020-21 season. The Premier League cancelled the agreement six months later, saying the retail giant had broken the terms of the contract.

The stand-off ended in the High Court, where Justice Fraser handed down a summary judgement, meaning no trial was necessary, having concluded that Suning Holdings had "no real prospect" of defending the claim made against it.

"None of the defences advanced had anything other than fanciful prospects of success," he said in his ruling.

A Premier League spokesperson said it welcomed the judgment and that the league "will robustly enforce its contractual rights when it has no other option available".