Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has played four times for Manchester City, spent the first half of this season on loan in Belgium playing for Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

Stoke City have signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City on loan for the rest of the season.

The defender, 19, had spent the first half of the season on loan at Anderlecht, where he played 19 times.

But having fallen out of favour at ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany's team in Belgium, Harwood-Bellis has moved to the bet365 Stadium.

The England Under-21 defender played in the Championship during the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn.

His arrival at Stoke covers the loss of defender Leo Ostigard, who was recalled from his loan spell by Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month before joining Italian side Genoa.

