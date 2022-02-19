Reading: Veljko Paunovic departs as manager with Paul Ince named as interim boss

Veljko Paunovic
Former Serbia international Veljko Paunovic succeeded Mark Bowen as Reading manager in August 2020

Reading have parted company with manager Veljko Paunovic despite a first win in 13 games and named ex-England captain Paul Ince as interim boss.

The Royals won 3-2 at Deepdale on Saturday, leaving them five points above the Championship relegation zone.

But ex-Serbia international Paunovic, 44, had won just two of his last 15 league matches in charge of the club.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ince, 54, has not held a managerial role since leaving Blackpool in 2014.

Academy manager and former Reading winger Michael Gilkes will assist Ince, whose son Tom also joined the club on loan last month, while the Royals embark on a search for a permanent manager.

Paunovic leaves after 18 months in charge having been appointed in August 2020.

Confirmation of his departure came less than 30 minutes after the club's win at Preston and Paunovic revealed in his post-match interview that he had been relieved of his duties before Saturday's game.

"We came to the point where this decision was best for the club," Paunovic told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"I'm pretty self-aware of the things that are happening and the negativity that was surrounding me.

"I never thought that it was fair, but I also don't think the team needs it at this point.

"I'm completely unselfish in this decision, I want the team to excel and I want the best for the club. I really have a huge respect for the opportunity and the time I've spent at this club.

"I just wanted to do the best for the club and we reached an agreement where this was the right time to make this decision for the future of it."

On and off-field issues

Reading ended a seven-game losing run in the league with a point at Peterborough on Wednesday, keeping a first clean sheet since beating bottom-of-the-table Barnsley 1-0 in mid-October.

But before that game, they had conceded 28 goals in their previous nine games, including a 7-0 thrashing at home by Championship leaders Fulham and a 2-1 loss away at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup third round.

Former Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid midfielder Paunovic succeeded Mark Bowen when he was handed the job on the eve of the 2020-21 season.

He oversaw an impressive start to his tenure as the Royals were surprise early Championship leaders that season with an eight-match unbeaten run at the start of the campaign, winning seven and drawing the other.

But they eventually missed out on the play-offs, finishing seven points adrift in seventh.

This season Paunovic has had to contend with a series of on and off-field issues including a lengthy injury list, a transfer embargo, a six-point deduction enforced in November for breaking EFL financial rules and an embarrassing FA Cup third round exit against non-league Kidderminster Harriers.

Before their home defeat by Coventry on 12 February, a number of supporters staged a protest against the club's owners in an attempt to overshadow celebrations of the club's 150th anniversary.

Paunovic's departure is Reading's fifth managerial change in less than three years since Jaap Stam was sacked in March 2018.

Analysis

Former Reading midfielder and BBC Radio Berkshire summariser Jem Karacan

I find it hard to get my head around the timing of the decision.

The club have stuck by Veljko Paunovic all season while the supporters have been calling for his head and they've not really backed him.

They hung him out to dry to an extent, letting him answer questions week after week he shouldn't have been having to deal with and didn't want to be answering.

I'm speechless and I'm not sure the decision to bring in Paul Ince is the right call.

The chain of events is interesting with Tom Ince having joined the club on loan from Stoke City on transfer deadline day. A week later, Paul is placed in interim charge.

Michael Gilkes on the other hand knows the club inside out and I would have seen more sense in him taking the job until the end of the season.

He's there inside the building already and would know better than most what's been going on with this current first-team squad.

At the end of day, people who love the club just want them to stay in the Championship and it will be interesting to see who makes the decisions between Paul Ince and Michael Gilkes.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:05

    Looks like a poor decision. Paunovic was handcuffed by Readings inept owners, selling their best player etc. Should have continued with him till the end of the season but the boo-boys have held sway and now they have a rusty Ince in charge and will struggle to stay up.

  • Comment posted by What barn door, today at 19:01

    Ince. Bold appointment for a team needing points.

  • Comment posted by birdman, today at 19:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by --_--, today at 18:54

    Do you wince at Ince?

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 18:52

    Good luck Reading. As a Forest fan, I dearly hope that you finish above Derby !!

  • Comment posted by julian human, today at 18:50

    I’m guessing Ince was as cheap as chips since he’s been out of football for 7 years. Must be since Reading can’t afford a change. Was pauno’s contract paid up or did they wear him down so he agreed to terminate it? Hopefully though him and gilkesy can give enough of a bounce to avoid the drop. Joao and Meite are key and may make all the difference

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 18:47

    Ince is an unknown quality, hasn't done well anywhere else so let's see if he can make a career out of management at Reading.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 18:34

    Watford are the Template ?

  • Comment posted by Saints48plus, today at 18:29

    Pauno is the same manager who got them in 7th place last season.

    • Reply posted by verygingerninja, today at 18:51

      verygingerninja replied:
      After a horrible second half of the season where they dropped from comfortable playoff contenders to missing out yes. If you actually watched the games rather than looking at the table you’d know he was out of his depth.

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 18:28

    Right decision Paunovic had to go as the players were not playing for him and mood around the club was so toxic. Paunovic spoke well after the game and I hope he gets a new job somewhere else. Paul Ince and Michael Gilkes on a interim basis is fine for the short term while the club look for a new manager. We have enough about us to get out of trouble especially with Lucas Joao and Meite back

    • Reply posted by oldsuffolkpunch, today at 18:34

      oldsuffolkpunch replied:
      In that case surely they should have sacked the players that “were not playing FOR THE CLUB”!!!

  • Comment posted by Peter Haradrim, today at 18:24

    Extraordinary difficult situation and the owners jump for the easy solution of sacking a good manager. The sad thing however is that some fans agree with this decision.

  • Comment posted by TJA, today at 18:14

    The rotten core of Reading Football Club has just got worse.

  • Comment posted by donnytiger, today at 18:13

    Obviously the new way to get sacked in football management is to win games; last month Grant McCann at Hull City and now Reading jump on board, what is wrong with the people who own football clubs?

  • Comment posted by no sense, today at 18:11

    Paul Ince........... because???

    • Reply posted by oldsuffolkpunch, today at 18:42

      oldsuffolkpunch replied:
      Cheap ...

  • Comment posted by Jonlaf, today at 18:11

    It gets weirder. Pauno should have gone weeks ago. He looked ill. Why Ince? Who knows. Still want the owners out. Sooner the better.

  • Comment posted by U17533706, today at 18:09

    Fair play to Pauno for coming out & doing the interview, but more baffling behaviour from the club. It was the right decision, despite the win. Target must now be to catch Hull 8 points ahead.

    So, Paul Ince, eh? {cough}Kia{cough}...

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 18:08

    that took a while....but this guy is pants.

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 18:08

    Nice succession planning by Reading. Go for a young manager who is doing it week in and week out. Oh wait, the guvnor. Wow. 🤣

  • Comment posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 18:08

    About bl**** time. This was a long time coming. Quite why it dragged on, I don't know. We now need a manager that doesn't have any links to the evil that is Kia Joorabchian.

  • Comment posted by Nameless, today at 18:08

    Pauno has been very badly treated by some sections of the fans. While the results have not been good enough he’s spent all season barely able to put a fit 11 players on the pitch. The negativity that the bad run of results has generated has been dragging the players further down and he’s probably right that a change was made. However I don’t think he’s the villain some fans make him out to be.

    • Reply posted by whatever, today at 18:12

      whatever replied:
      Going to football matches is utterly depressing. Idiot and malicious fans whose only contribution is to make for unpleasantness are to be avoided.

