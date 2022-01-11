Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Jamie Walker is in his second spell with Hearts

Bradford City have signed Hearts winger Jamie Walker on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership side this campaign.

He could make his debut for the Bantams, who are 14th in League Two, in Saturday's home game against Salford.

"I am coming from a club with a big fanbase and huge expectations, so pressure is something I am familiar with," Walker told the club website.

