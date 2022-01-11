Last updated on .From the section Irish

Darragh McBrien's late strike secured three points for Dungannon

Dungannon Swifts moved four points clear of the relegation placings in the Irish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at Milltown.

Recent signing Adam Wixted fired basement side Warrenpoint ahead with a goal on his full debut on the hour mark.

James Knowles levelled for Dungannon soon afterwards before setting up Darragh McBrien for Swifts' winner with five minutes remaining.

The result leaves Warrenpoint eight points from safety in the battle to avoid relegation.

In a first half of few chances, Warrenpoint came close when defender Daniel Byrne met Steven Ball's corner with a firm downward header but it was straight at Dungannon keeper Declan Dunne, making his debut following his weekend switch from Cliftonville.

Ben Gallagher flashed a 25-yard free kick just wide as both teams struggled to fashion clear-cut openings in the first 45 minutes.

In a virtual carbon copy of the first half incident, Byrne once again saw a header from a Ball corner saved by Dunne before the home side broke the deadlock just short of the hour mark.

Midfielder Wixted, signed from Athlone Town during the January transfer window, tried his luck with an effort from the left-hand side of the penalty area and although Dunne got a hand to the shot, he couldn't prevent it from entering the net.

But within five minutes, Dungannon were level thanks to a stunning free kick from James Knowles, the midfielder curling a 30 yard effort over the Warrenpoint defensive wall and beyond the grasp of substitute Town keeper Andy Coleman.

Dunne denied Byrne for a third time in the match before Dungannon struck the winner with five minutes remaining.

Knowles surged into the penalty area and shaped to shoot before teeing the ball up for Darragh McBrien to lash home sixth goal of the season past Coleman.