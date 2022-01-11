Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Connor Hall scored at Wembley for Harrogate in the 2020 National League play-off final

Port Vale have signed Connor Hall from Harrogate Town on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old defender made more than 100 appearances for Harrogate, who he joined in 2019, including the 2-0 defeat at Vale in September.

He is the fourth signing of the transfer window by boss Darrell Clarke following Ryan Edmondson, Kian Harratt and Chris Hussey.

"With Ryan Johnson being sold to Stockport we needed another left-footed centre-half," said Clarke.

"He fits the bill of what we were looking for, he played 41 games in League Two last year, another 20 so far this year, so he knows the level and can fit right in."

Details of any transfer fee, and the length of Hall's contract with Vale, have not been disclosed.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home League Two game against Swindon Town.

