Jesse Lingard: Spurs in talks with Man Utd midfielder over potential summer move
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Tottenham have spoken to Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard's camp about a potential move this summer.
The 28-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Lingard's United future remains uncertain given his lack of appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.
He was restricted to just four minutes as a substitute during Monday's FA Cup third-round victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
He is yet to start a Premier League game this season.
It has been a major disappointment for Lingard, who was persuaded to remain at Old Trafford in the summer by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the basis he would get more opportunities.
It is understood Lingard has no intention of leaving United during this month's transfer window.
