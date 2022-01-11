Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Midfielders Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi as well as striker Daizen Maeda are gearing up for a Celtic debut

Daizen Maeda says his pace and high-energy style can bolster Celtic's title bid as he eyes a formidable partnership with compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese forward, 24, has reunited with former Yokohama Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow in a triple deal with Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

They join Kyogo who has been a revelation since arriving last summer, scoring 16 times in 26 appearances.

"I'm extremely looking forward to playing with Kyogo," Maeda said.

"Both of us have similar speed as a strength and can apply pressure to the opposing team when it comes to attacking.

"My style of play is to put all my energy in to the games, so I can't wait to show that to the fans.

"The ultimate goal is to win the league. In order to do that, I need to score lots of goals so that's my focus."

Maeda - the J-League's top scorer last year with 23 goals - is thankful Postecoglou came back in for him after being rebuffed in the summer.

"I really admire his strong views and opinions," he said. "He is the kind of manager you want to follow and do your best with.

"Of course it was a choice in the summer I was aware of. But back then I really wanted to win [the title] with Yokohama.

"I wasn't able to do that, but am extremely happy to be here with Celtic now."

Ideguchi eager to take 'second chance'

Fellow new arrival Ideguchi, a midfielder signed from Gamba Osaka, says he comes to Celtic with a point to prove after an unhappy spell at Leeds United.

He moved to Elland Road in January 2018 but failed to make an appearance and spent time on loan in the lower leagues of Spain and Germany before returning to Gamba Osaka.

"The reason why I wasn't a success was because I felt I couldn't give my all, I couldn't put all my energy into it," said 25-year-old Ideguchi.

"Celtic have given me a second chance and that's why I 100% wanted to come here.

"Ange has told my to focus on my own way of playing. My style is hard work and getting the ball and leading to attacks."