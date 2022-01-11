Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Drysdale, right, had a successful loan spell at Cambridge United last season

Ross County have made their first signing of the transfer window by adding Coventry City's Declan Drysdale on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old defender has played six times for the Championship club since joining from Tranmere Rovers in 2019.

He spent last season on loan at Gillingham and Cambridge United, helping the latter win promotion to English League One.

"Declan has some fantastic attributes," said County manager Malky Mackay.

"He is a modern defender, and we were really eager to get him here.

"He brings a wealth of experience to Ross County, despite only being 22. We feel we have a player ready to really push himself in the Scottish Premiership."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.