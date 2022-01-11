Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour has been ruled out for three to four weeks with an ankle injury.

The Scotland international, on loan at Norwich from Chelsea, picked up the injury in training and missed his side's FA Cup win at Charlton on Sunday.

Gilmour will return to his parent club for assessment.

The 20-year-old has struggled for form since joining the Canaries in July on a season-long loan from the Blues.

Norwich boss Dean Smith says he does not think Gilmour's injury is "significant enough" to warrant an early end to his loan spell.

"Billy is out for three to four weeks and has gone back to Chelsea for them to assess it," Smith said.

"Hopefully he will be back for treatment and start rehab with us over the next few days."