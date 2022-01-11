Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Aaron Ramsey featured for Aston Villa in pre-season friendlies last summer

Cheltenham Town have signed teenager Aaron Ramsey on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Villa as a youth player and made his senior debut for the team in August in the Carabao Cup against Barrow.

Ramsey has been capped by England at under-18 level and was called up to the under-21 squad last September.

He won the FA Youth Cup with Aston Villa last season while older brother, Jacob, also plays for the club.

