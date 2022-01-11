Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Sam Sherring also had a loan spell with Torquay United last season

Cambridge United have signed AFC Bournemouth defender Sam Sherring on loan for the rest of the season.

He has joined the U's after the Cherries cut short a season-long loan arrangement with Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old made 14 appearances for Stanley, including 10 in League One, but had not featured since 30 November.

"He possesses many qualities that we like and his versatility across the defensive line is a positive for our squad," said U's boss Mark Bonner.

"Sam has already played games in League One this season and that experience will serve him well as he looks to find a way into our team and contribute to the squad between now and the end of the season."

Sherring is not available for Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie against Portsmouth, but could make his Cambridge debut in Saturday's league game at Lincoln City.

Cambridge knocked Newcastle United out of the FA Cup last weekend and he will be eligible for the fourth round tie against Luton, as he did not play for Accrington in the competition.

"You can tell it's a really positive atmosphere - everyone seems really together as one and that's what you need to reach your targets individually and collectively, Sherring said.

