Linfield's Stephen Fallon in action against Tomas Cosgrove of Larne

The Irish Cup second round tie between Larne and Linfield at Inver Park is to be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on Friday 4 February.

The match will be a repeat of last year's final, which Linfield won 2-1 at Mourneview Park in May 2021.

Both sides had comfortable wins in the first round last weekend.

Larne defeated Bangor 5-0 and Linfield ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Mid Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside at Windsor Park.

First contested in 1881, the Irish Cup is the fourth oldest national cup competition in the world.

The game between Larne and Linfield on 4 February kicks-off at 19:45 GMT.