Chelsea have kept only two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League matches

Brighton provided another huge blow to Chelsea's dwindling hopes of winning this season's Premier League title by coming from behind to claim a well-deserved draw at the Amex Stadium.

Adam Webster found all the space he needed to head in from a corner in the second half and give the home side a point to reward a display full of energy and endeavour.

Thomas Tuchel's side started poorly and lacked authority throughout, opening the scoring against the run of play through Hakim Ziyech's well-struck low drive from outside the box.

But they failed to build on the moment, never looking assured, and for all their desperate intent simply could not find a way to restore their lead and claim the vital win.

The gap between the third-placed Blues and imperious leaders Manchester City is 12 points, with Thomas Tuchel's side having played a game more - surely an insurmountable gulf.

Brighton are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions and continue to grow in confidence and class under Graham Potter.

Lifted by their equaliser, they looked the side far more likely to win the game in the final 30 minutes, instead having to settle for a point that leaves them on 29, three short of a European qualification spot.

Albion again demonstrate their progress under Potter

Brighton can take great pride in being the bookends for a 21-day period that has seen Chelsea's title hopes dwindle.

The two points Albion have claimed from those games will do less for their own league standing than the four they have denied the Blues will do to damage theirs, but they are symbolic of the huge strides this side is taking under Potter.

In both of those games, Brighton have had to come from behind, but each time a draw was the least they deserved against a side packed with elite talent, managed by a coach Fifa consider the best in the world and with fresh memories of European glory.

At Stamford Bridge they managed 18 efforts at goal before Danny Welbeck nodded in the last of them in injury time.

The stats say they had eight shots in total at the Amex, but this barely does justice to the pressure they applied, the territory they claimed and the promising openings that went begging but for a misplaced pass or a last-gasp interception.

Despite leaving out first-choice forward pair Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, the Seagulls looked a constant threat. Jakub Moder fired just wide early on, Welbeck fluffed a couple of shots, crosses flew regularly through the box as the European champions dug in.

Webster's equalising header from Alexis Mac Allister's corner was as good as any you will see - powerful and precise after a run to evade a marker and into space.

The harshest critic might suggest that Albion have once again failed to make their dominance count - something Potter's side were booed off the pitch for here not too long ago.

But this is a side punching way above its weight and on the up.

Chelsea a shadow of their former self

The last 21 days have been punishing for Chelsea. Seven games played in all competitions, three league points taken from a possible 12.

Tuchel reiterated afterwards the physical and mental tiredness that his injury-depleted side are suffering, showing that even one of the biggest, most expensively assembled squads is not immune to human frailty.

At their best last season, the Blues were a machine, strong-arming opponents into submission through a dominance of possession and tactical superiority. Here they struggled to match the intensity of their opponents and never looked in control.

It was telling that Ziyech did not celebrate his goal against the run of play, a reflection perhaps of the the fact the result was far from a foregone conclusion.

And so it proved, with Webster evading sloppy marking to level and deny the visitors another clean sheet. They have now kept just two in their past 13 games.

The Blues have now also failed to win any of the past four Premier League games in which they have scored first - hardly the trait of potential champions.

Player of the match

Webster

Adam Webster with an average of 8.09

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 8.09 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.96 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 7.80 Squad number 33 Player name Burn Average rating 7.46 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.38 Squad number 17 Player name Alzate Average rating 7.11 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 7.05 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 7.04 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.95 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 6.88 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.85 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 6.84 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 6.72 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 5.74 Chelsea Avg Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.86 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 5.69 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.42 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 5.18 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 5.15 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 4.87 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 4.53 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 4.49 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 4.42 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 4.24 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 4.18 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 3.96 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 3.89 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 3.41

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 33 Burn 3 Cucurella 17 Alzate 2 Lamptey 13 Groß 10 Mac Allister 18 Welbeck 15 Moder 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

4 Webster

33 Burn Booked at 80mins

3 Cucurella

17 Alzate

2 Lamptey Substituted for March at 76' minutes

13 Groß Substituted for Maupay at 62' minutes

10 Mac Allister

18 Welbeck Substituted for Trossard at 62' minutes

15 Moder Substitutes 9 Maupay

11 Trossard

16 Scherpen

20 March

25 Caicedo

28 Roberts

38 McGill

42 Leonard

58 Ferguson Chelsea Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Arrizabalaga 28 Azpilicueta 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 3 Alonso 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 22 Ziyech 19 Mount 20 Hudson-Odoi 9 Lukaku 1 Arrizabalaga

28 Azpilicueta

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger Booked at 81mins

3 Alonso Booked at 59mins

7 Kanté

5 Jorginho Substituted for Kovacic at 80' minutes

22 Ziyech Substituted for Werner at 80' minutes

19 Mount

20 Hudson-Odoi

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 80' minutes Substitutes 8 Kovacic

10 Pulisic

11 Werner

12 Loftus-Cheek

13 Bettinelli

17 Saúl

29 Havertz

31 Sarr

75 Hall Referee: Kevin Friend Attendance: 30,880 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1. Post update Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Cucurella. Post update Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea). Post update Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Webster. Post update Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Neal Maupay. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Neal Maupay tries a through ball, but Leandro Trossard is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic. Post update Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Hakim Ziyech. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic replaces Jorginho. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku. Booking Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion). Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward