Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1ChelseaChelsea1

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Albion further damage Blues' title hopes

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Adam Webster heads in for Brighton
Chelsea have kept only two clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League matches

Brighton provided another huge blow to Chelsea's dwindling hopes of winning this season's Premier League title by coming from behind to claim a well-deserved draw at the Amex Stadium.

Adam Webster found all the space he needed to head in from a corner in the second half and give the home side a point to reward a display full of energy and endeavour.

Thomas Tuchel's side started poorly and lacked authority throughout, opening the scoring against the run of play through Hakim Ziyech's well-struck low drive from outside the box.

But they failed to build on the moment, never looking assured, and for all their desperate intent simply could not find a way to restore their lead and claim the vital win.

The gap between the third-placed Blues and imperious leaders Manchester City is 12 points, with Thomas Tuchel's side having played a game more - surely an insurmountable gulf.

Brighton are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions and continue to grow in confidence and class under Graham Potter.

Lifted by their equaliser, they looked the side far more likely to win the game in the final 30 minutes, instead having to settle for a point that leaves them on 29, three short of a European qualification spot.

Albion again demonstrate their progress under Potter

Brighton can take great pride in being the bookends for a 21-day period that has seen Chelsea's title hopes dwindle.

The two points Albion have claimed from those games will do less for their own league standing than the four they have denied the Blues will do to damage theirs, but they are symbolic of the huge strides this side is taking under Potter.

In both of those games, Brighton have had to come from behind, but each time a draw was the least they deserved against a side packed with elite talent, managed by a coach Fifa consider the best in the world and with fresh memories of European glory.

At Stamford Bridge they managed 18 efforts at goal before Danny Welbeck nodded in the last of them in injury time.

The stats say they had eight shots in total at the Amex, but this barely does justice to the pressure they applied, the territory they claimed and the promising openings that went begging but for a misplaced pass or a last-gasp interception.

Despite leaving out first-choice forward pair Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, the Seagulls looked a constant threat. Jakub Moder fired just wide early on, Welbeck fluffed a couple of shots, crosses flew regularly through the box as the European champions dug in.

Webster's equalising header from Alexis Mac Allister's corner was as good as any you will see - powerful and precise after a run to evade a marker and into space.

The harshest critic might suggest that Albion have once again failed to make their dominance count - something Potter's side were booed off the pitch for here not too long ago.

But this is a side punching way above its weight and on the up.

Chelsea a shadow of their former self

The last 21 days have been punishing for Chelsea. Seven games played in all competitions, three league points taken from a possible 12.

Tuchel reiterated afterwards the physical and mental tiredness that his injury-depleted side are suffering, showing that even one of the biggest, most expensively assembled squads is not immune to human frailty.

At their best last season, the Blues were a machine, strong-arming opponents into submission through a dominance of possession and tactical superiority. Here they struggled to match the intensity of their opponents and never looked in control.

It was telling that Ziyech did not celebrate his goal against the run of play, a reflection perhaps of the the fact the result was far from a foregone conclusion.

And so it proved, with Webster evading sloppy marking to level and deny the visitors another clean sheet. They have now kept just two in their past 13 games.

The Blues have now also failed to win any of the past four Premier League games in which they have scored first - hardly the trait of potential champions.

Player of the match

WebsterAdam Webster

with an average of 8.09

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    8.09

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.96

  3. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.80

  4. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    7.46

  5. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.38

  6. Squad number17Player nameAlzate
    Average rating

    7.11

  7. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    7.05

  8. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.88

  11. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.85

  12. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.84

  13. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.72

  14. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    5.74

Chelsea

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.86

  2. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.69

  3. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.42

  4. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    5.18

  5. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    4.87

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    4.53

  8. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    4.49

  9. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    4.42

  10. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    4.24

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.18

  12. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    3.96

  13. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    3.89

  14. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    3.41

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 33BurnBooked at 80mins
  • 3Cucurella
  • 17Alzate
  • 2LampteySubstituted forMarchat 76'minutes
  • 13GroßSubstituted forMaupayat 62'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forTrossardat 62'minutes
  • 15Moder

Substitutes

  • 9Maupay
  • 11Trossard
  • 16Scherpen
  • 20March
  • 25Caicedo
  • 28Roberts
  • 38McGill
  • 42Leonard
  • 58Ferguson

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 81mins
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 59mins
  • 7Kanté
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forKovacicat 80'minutes
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forWernerat 80'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 17Saúl
  • 29Havertz
  • 31Sarr
  • 75Hall
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
30,880

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Webster.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Neal Maupay.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Neal Maupay tries a through ball, but Leandro Trossard is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Hakim Ziyech.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic replaces Jorginho.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  18. Booking

    Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Comments

Join the conversation

505 comments

  • Comment posted by Saturn, today at 21:57

    Another draw against bang average opposition

    Really not good enough and all too predictable

    But that’s enough about Brighton …

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 21:59

      Elvis replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by Allcanseeit, today at 21:56

    60 years a Wolves fan but I'm excited to watch the Seagulls....great performance

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:58

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Cracking match only spoilt by the scowling Chelsea players

  • Comment posted by Newsense, today at 21:55

    Chelsea have won only five of their last 13 Premier League games.

    Even Solskjær would be embarrassed with that record.

    Keep up the good work Tuchel.

    • Reply posted by IdontKnowMyName, today at 22:10

      IdontKnowMyName replied:
      As a Chelsea fan I am very embarrassed. Not going to hide the truth, this season is becoming tough.

  • Comment posted by gsalisbury, today at 21:54

    Credit where credits due. Brighton we’re great tonight. But my word Chelsea were AWFUL. Yes we have a big squad, but there is a lot of dead weight in that squad.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 22:09

      Naz MCFC replied:
      I think TT has alienated a lot of your players. Lukaku and Ziyech for a start.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:57

    Well played Brighton
    Get a proper striker and you’ll be a top 6 side

    As for Chelsea, 1 win out of 7!!
    That is relegation form!!!

    • Reply posted by redjim99, today at 22:00

      redjim99 replied:
      So it's up to Liverpool once again to put it up to Abu Dhabi City.

  • Comment posted by Scanton, today at 21:54

    On current form (last two months) Chelsea are going to struggle to finish in the top 4. Brighton were great again, not surprise they are in the top half of the table.

    • Reply posted by Footballfan, today at 21:58

      Footballfan replied:
      Deserved to win

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 22:02

    Chelsea fans singing 'champions of Europe' whilst getting schooled by Brighton....

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 21:55

    Looks like the so called European champions will struggle to make top 4 at this rate, honestly.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Most overrated European champions in history

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 21:57

    Nevermind being out of the title, 4th is starting to look very sketchy.

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 22:12

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      Lampard out

  • Comment posted by Footballfan, today at 21:58

    "Best team in Europe" got completely outclassed by Brighton. Lucky draw for Chelski and Potter's side keeps on entertaining.

    • Reply posted by BethnalExpat, today at 22:08

      BethnalExpat replied:
      Can’t beat Brighton but lucky, lucky Chelsea....
      It’s Tottenham Hotspur next, who they can beat with their eyes shut !

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 21:58

    First class performance from Brighton made Chelsea look like a Sunday league team most of the game, Chelsea did better towards the end but poor passing and lack of hard pressing let you down tonight, Brighton by far the better team need another striker need to see more shots on goal, you should of taken all 3 points, you certainly deserved them👍

    • Reply posted by 2rare2die, today at 22:13

      2rare2die replied:
      Thought Brighton were excellent, although I thought Maupay was dreadful when he came on.

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 21:58

    Well done, Brighton. Great game

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 21:58

    Outstanding performance from Brighton. They have now drawn (once) to Liverpool and now Chelsea twice. They are such a wonderful team in the fullest sense of the word. I didn't see the game but imagine myself in miniature flying overhead on a seagull listening to the wonderful defining roar of the Brighton fans. Sublime.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 22:01

      seeeeegulllllz replied:
      Love it

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:57

    Quality from Brighton. Fully deserved their point. Should have won tbh. Chelsea looked poor. Not sure what lukaku offers to this Chelsea team. Another poor showing from him.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:59

    Chelsea were poor. They look totally knackered - like a team who have played 5 league games more than some of their competitors - nearly all in the last 6 weeks.
    However, Brighton were excellent - and deserved to win.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:03

      Elvis replied:
      Chelsea were not poor, Brighton played well

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, today at 21:55

    Why is Jorginho so useless? Gives the ball away in his own half, can't tackle and cannot create anything going forward. 0/10.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is not useless. He came third for the Ballon D or

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 22:03

    Disappointing. We should be beating teams like Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by This is England, today at 21:58

    Big up Brighton !! they've only gone and done it again!

  • Comment posted by bluemarkie, today at 21:57

    Absolute disgraceful performance by Chelsea. Fair play to Brighton, they care and actually play for the shirt. Chelsea were woeful. Lucky I’m not in charge at CFC, I’d dock their pay for that miserable effort tonight.

  • Comment posted by dinos, today at 22:01

    Arsenal fan here. Thank you Brighton for your very enjoyable display.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:17

      Elvis replied:
      Who you support is irrelevant. Brighton did well

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22182254134156
2Liverpool21136255183745
3Chelsea23128346182844
4West Ham22114741301137
5Arsenal2011273325835
6Tottenham1810352320333
7Man Utd209563229332
8Wolves209471715231
9Brighton2161142222029
10Leicester187473133-225
11Crystal Palace215973031-124
12Southampton215972533-824
13Aston Villa2072112732-523
14Brentford2165102433-923
15Leeds205782439-1522