Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion20:00ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton
Tariq Lamptey was limited to three substitute appearances for Chelsea before joining Brighton for an initial £4m

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey was only a substitute at the weekend because of a minor groin issue but he is fit enough to start against his former club Chelsea.

Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are set to miss out.

Chelsea have no new injuries but remain without Andreas Christensen, who has Covid-19, as well as Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Mason Mount and Jorginho are among the players pushing for a recall.

Brighton have never led in nine Premier League meetings with Chelsea
Albion have actually had more attempts on goal than Chelsea in each of the past three encounters

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are winless in 16 attempts against Chelsea since beating them in the FA Cup in their first meeting in January 1933.
  • Chelsea's 13-match unbeaten league run in this fixture is their longest against a particular opponent without ever losing.
  • Three of the past four Premier League encounters have been drawn, including 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on 29 December.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are unbeaten in four league matches, earning eight points - as many as they managed in their previous 11 fixtures.
  • The Seagulls have scored seven league goals after the 80th minute this season. It has been their only goal of the game on every occasion.
  • Albion's tally of 28 points from 20 matches is their highest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1981-82.
  • They have won just two of their 14 Premier League fixtures on a Tuesday, beating Crystal Palace in December 2018 and Manchester City last May.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have dropped points in eight of their past 12 league games, keeping just two clean sheets.
  • They are winless in three top-flight matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.
  • Chelsea could fail to score in back-to-back away league fixtures for the first time since August 2019.
  • The Blues only had seven touches in Manchester City's penalty area on Saturday, their fewest in a league match for seven years.
  • Romelu Lukaku is two shy of 200 career league goals.

