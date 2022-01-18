Match ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
Ghana suffered a humiliating group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations after the four-time champions were beaten 3-2 by debutants Comoros.
El Fardou Ben Nabouhane put the islanders ahead early on, and Ghana then went down to 10 men when Andre Ayew was shown a straight red card.
Ahmed Mogni doubled the lead before the Black Stars fought back to make it 2-2.
However, Mogni tapped in his second in the 85th minute to inflict Ghana's first group-stage exit since 2006.
The result will go down as one of the biggest shocks in Nations Cup history as Comoros scored at the finals for the first time and then went on to record their maiden victory.
Incredibly, the side ranked 132nd in the world now have a chance to reach the knockout stages as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides.
Line-ups
Ghana
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Wollacott
- 2YiadomBooked at 78minsSubstituted forOwusuat 81'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 23Djiku
- 17BabaSubstituted forAddoat 45'minutes
- 22SulemanaSubstituted forBoakyeat 60'minutes
- 5Partey
- 8Kyereh
- 7IssahakuSubstituted forPaintsilat 60'minutes
- 10A AyewBooked at 25mins
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 1Nurudeen
- 3Baffour
- 4Mensah
- 6Addo
- 13Boakye
- 14Mensah
- 15Paintsil
- 19Owusu
- 24Attah
- 26Mumin
- 27Quaye
Comoros
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ben BoinaSubstituted forAhamadaat 26'minutes
- 15YoussoufSubstituted forAbdullahat 90'minutes
- 4Zahary
- 12M'Dahoma
- 22Bakari
- 7SelemaniBooked at 14mins
- 10M'Changama
- 8BachirouSubstituted forAbdouat 90'minutes
- 20MogniSubstituted forYoussoufat 90'minutes
- 17YoussoufSubstituted forMattoirat 60'minutes
- 21Ben Nabouhane
Substitutes
- 2Abdallah
- 3Alhadhur
- 5Ali Mohamed
- 6Abdou
- 9M'Changama
- 11Aboubakari
- 13Abdullah
- 14M'Madi
- 19Youssouf
- 23Ahamada
- 24Mattoir
- 26Mohamed
- Referee:
- Boubou Traore
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away24
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros).
Post update
Alexander Djiku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros).
Post update
Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Younn Zahary (Comoros).
Substitution
Substitution, Comoros. Nadjim Abdou replaces Fouad Bachirou.
Substitution
Substitution, Comoros. Mohamed Youssouf replaces Ahmed Mogni.
Substitution
Substitution, Comoros. Rafidine Abdullah replaces Bendjaloud Youssouf.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Djiku (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 2, Comoros 3. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bendjaloud Youssouf.
Post update
Foul by Edmund Addo (Ghana).
Post update
El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Comoros. Faïz Selemani tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben Nabouhane is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Comoros. Youssouf M'Changama tries a through ball, but Ahmed Mogni is caught offside.