Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
GhanaGhana2ComorosComoros3

Afcon 2021: Ghana dumped out by debutants Comoros

Last updated on .From the section African

Comoros celebrate
Comoros won a Nations Cup game for the first time as they shocked Ghana

Ghana suffered a humiliating group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations after the four-time champions were beaten 3-2 by debutants Comoros.

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane put the islanders ahead early on, and Ghana then went down to 10 men when Andre Ayew was shown a straight red card.

Ahmed Mogni doubled the lead before the Black Stars fought back to make it 2-2.

However, Mogni tapped in his second in the 85th minute to inflict Ghana's first group-stage exit since 2006.

The result will go down as one of the biggest shocks in Nations Cup history as Comoros scored at the finals for the first time and then went on to record their maiden victory.

Incredibly, the side ranked 132nd in the world now have a chance to reach the knockout stages as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Ghana

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Wollacott
  • 2YiadomBooked at 78minsSubstituted forOwusuat 81'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 23Djiku
  • 17BabaSubstituted forAddoat 45'minutes
  • 22SulemanaSubstituted forBoakyeat 60'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 8Kyereh
  • 7IssahakuSubstituted forPaintsilat 60'minutes
  • 10A AyewBooked at 25mins
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 1Nurudeen
  • 3Baffour
  • 4Mensah
  • 6Addo
  • 13Boakye
  • 14Mensah
  • 15Paintsil
  • 19Owusu
  • 24Attah
  • 26Mumin
  • 27Quaye

Comoros

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ben BoinaSubstituted forAhamadaat 26'minutes
  • 15YoussoufSubstituted forAbdullahat 90'minutes
  • 4Zahary
  • 12M'Dahoma
  • 22Bakari
  • 7SelemaniBooked at 14mins
  • 10M'Changama
  • 8BachirouSubstituted forAbdouat 90'minutes
  • 20MogniSubstituted forYoussoufat 90'minutes
  • 17YoussoufSubstituted forMattoirat 60'minutes
  • 21Ben Nabouhane

Substitutes

  • 2Abdallah
  • 3Alhadhur
  • 5Ali Mohamed
  • 6Abdou
  • 9M'Changama
  • 11Aboubakari
  • 13Abdullah
  • 14M'Madi
  • 19Youssouf
  • 23Ahamada
  • 24Mattoir
  • 26Mohamed
Referee:
Boubou Traore

Match Stats

Home TeamGhanaAway TeamComoros
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away24

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros).

  6. Post update

    Alexander Djiku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros).

  8. Post update

    Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros).

  10. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Younn Zahary (Comoros).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Nadjim Abdou replaces Fouad Bachirou.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Mohamed Youssouf replaces Ahmed Mogni.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Rafidine Abdullah replaces Bendjaloud Youssouf.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Djiku (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Ghana 2, Comoros 3. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bendjaloud Youssouf.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Edmund Addo (Ghana).

  18. Post update

    El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Comoros. Faïz Selemani tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben Nabouhane is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Comoros. Youssouf M'Changama tries a through ball, but Ahmed Mogni is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

