Match ends, Gabon 2, Morocco 2.
Morocco drew 2-2 with Gabon in one of the games of the Africa Cup of Nations so far as both sides progressed from Group C.
The Atlas Lions fell behind in the first half as Gabon's Jim Allevinah slid past the onrushing keeper.
Morocco's equaliser from the penalty spot by Sofiane Boufal after 74 minutes sparked a thrilling finale.
First, Gabon forced Nayef Aguerd into scoring an own goal before Achraf Hakimi curled home a free-kick.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Gabon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Amonome
- 8Palun
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 25Assoumou
- 3Oyono
- 2Moucketou-MoussoundaSubstituted forAmekaat 64'minutes
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 6ObiangBooked at 36mins
- 12Kanga
- 11AllevinahSubstituted forMayiat 88'minutes
- 7BoupendzaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMéyéat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Obissa
- 10Méyé
- 13Mayi
- 14Ameka
- 16Mfa Mezui
- 22Ndzengue
- 23Nzé
- 26Biteghé
- 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
Morocco
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Mohamedi
- 2Hakimi
- 18ChaklaSubstituted forSaïssat 89'minutes
- 5Aguerd
- 3Masina
- 8OunahiSubstituted forTissoudaliat 89'minutes
- 13ChairSubstituted forAmallahat 31'minutes
- 4S AmrabatBooked at 38mins
- 11FajrSubstituted forBarkokat 57'minutes
- 9El KaabiSubstituted forBoufalat 57'minutes
- 19En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Bono
- 6Saïss
- 7Louza
- 10El-Haddadi
- 14Aboukhlal
- 15Amallah
- 16Barkok
- 17Boufal
- 22Tagnaouti
- 24Mmaee
- 25Chibi
- 28Tissoudali
- Referee:
- Dahane Beida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gabon 2, Morocco 2.
Post update
Offside, Gabon. André Biyogo Poko tries a through ball, but Lloyd Palun is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guélor Kanga (Gabon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).
Post update
Axel Méyé (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Gabon. Axel Méyé replaces Aaron Salem Boupendza.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Romain Saïss replaces Sofiane Chakla.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Tarik Tissoudali replaces Azzedine Ounahi.
Substitution
Substitution, Gabon. Kévin Mayi replaces Jim Allevinah.
Post update
Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).
Post update
Anthony Oyono (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Johann Obiang (Gabon).
Goal!
Goal! Gabon 2, Morocco 2. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by André Biyogo Poko (Gabon).
Goal!
Own Goal by Nayef Aguerd, Morocco. Gabon 2, Morocco 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Masina.
Post update
Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).