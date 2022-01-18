Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
GabonGabon2MoroccoMorocco2

Afcon 2021: Morocco and Gabon through after draw

Morocco celebrate their equaliser
Morocco finished unbeaten in Group C with seven points

Morocco drew 2-2 with Gabon in one of the games of the Africa Cup of Nations so far as both sides progressed from Group C.

The Atlas Lions fell behind in the first half as Gabon's Jim Allevinah slid past the onrushing keeper.

Morocco's equaliser from the penalty spot by Sofiane Boufal after 74 minutes sparked a thrilling finale.

First, Gabon forced Nayef Aguerd into scoring an own goal before Achraf Hakimi curled home a free-kick.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Gabon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Amonome
  • 8Palun
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 25Assoumou
  • 3Oyono
  • 2Moucketou-MoussoundaSubstituted forAmekaat 64'minutes
  • 17Biyogo Poko
  • 6ObiangBooked at 36mins
  • 12Kanga
  • 11AllevinahSubstituted forMayiat 88'minutes
  • 7BoupendzaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMéyéat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Obissa
  • 10Méyé
  • 13Mayi
  • 14Ameka
  • 16Mfa Mezui
  • 22Ndzengue
  • 23Nzé
  • 26Biteghé
  • 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende

Morocco

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Mohamedi
  • 2Hakimi
  • 18ChaklaSubstituted forSaïssat 89'minutes
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 8OunahiSubstituted forTissoudaliat 89'minutes
  • 13ChairSubstituted forAmallahat 31'minutes
  • 4S AmrabatBooked at 38mins
  • 11FajrSubstituted forBarkokat 57'minutes
  • 9El KaabiSubstituted forBoufalat 57'minutes
  • 19En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Bono
  • 6Saïss
  • 7Louza
  • 10El-Haddadi
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 15Amallah
  • 16Barkok
  • 17Boufal
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 24Mmaee
  • 25Chibi
  • 28Tissoudali
Referee:
Dahane Beida

Match Stats

Home TeamGabonAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gabon 2, Morocco 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gabon 2, Morocco 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Gabon. André Biyogo Poko tries a through ball, but Lloyd Palun is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guélor Kanga (Gabon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

  6. Post update

    Axel Méyé (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Gabon. Axel Méyé replaces Aaron Salem Boupendza.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Morocco. Romain Saïss replaces Sofiane Chakla.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Morocco. Tarik Tissoudali replaces Azzedine Ounahi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Gabon. Kévin Mayi replaces Jim Allevinah.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).

  12. Post update

    Anthony Oyono (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Johann Obiang (Gabon).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Gabon 2, Morocco 2. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by André Biyogo Poko (Gabon).

  18. Goal!

    Own Goal by Nayef Aguerd, Morocco. Gabon 2, Morocco 1.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Masina.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).

