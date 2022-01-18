Last updated on .From the section African

Morocco finished unbeaten in Group C with seven points

Morocco drew 2-2 with Gabon in one of the games of the Africa Cup of Nations so far as both sides progressed from Group C.

The Atlas Lions fell behind in the first half as Gabon's Jim Allevinah slid past the onrushing keeper.

Morocco's equaliser from the penalty spot by Sofiane Boufal after 74 minutes sparked a thrilling finale.

First, Gabon forced Nayef Aguerd into scoring an own goal before Achraf Hakimi curled home a free-kick.

More to follow.