Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester United booked an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Middlesbrough as Scott McTominay's eighth-minute header proved enough to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

McTominay was allowed to run unchallenged to the edge of the Villa six-yard box, where he met Fred's perfectly weighted cross to steer the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

The goal condemned Villa boss Steven Gerrard to an unhappy return to Manchester, where he was baited by the home supporters because of his allegiance to Liverpool.

However, the result was incredibly harsh on Gerrard and his team.

Twice in a matter of minutes early in the second period they had the ball in the United net, only for both to be ruled out.

The second was a straightforward offside goal against Danny Ings, albeit the flag was not raised until after Ollie Watkins had put the ball in the net.

However, the first was far more debatable and involved a lengthy wait for VAR to ask referee Michael Oliver to make final decision by consulting the screen and eventually ruling Jacob Ramsey was offside and impeded Edinson Cavani in the build-up.

Villa's third-round misery continues

Villa's recent record in this competition has been awful. Their last victory was a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016, meaning by next year's competition, they will have gone seven seasons without winning a match in it.

They could easily have avoided that sorry statistic given their part in a breathless all-top-flight encounter, which was full of attacking invention and defensive errors.

John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia both tested David de Gea. Watkins beat the United goalkeeper but not the crossbar before Ramsey's goal-bound shot was deflected narrowly wide by the legs of McTominay.

The Watkins effort came courtesy of a woeful first touch from Victor Lindelof, who was partnering Raphael Varane in the absence through injury of Harry Maguire and Phil Jones.

Lindelof's attempt to control a high ball facing his own goal only resulted in the Swede propelling it towards his own goal. De Gea did not come for it, leaving the United defender in a shoving match with Watkins which the striker won.

Instead of steering the ball into the far corner, Watkins lifted it past De Gea and on to the bar.

Villa will be aggrieved at Ings' apparent equaliser being disallowed given the time it took to reach a decision, as fans of both sides became increasingly irritated because they had no idea what was going on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-2-2 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 19 Varane 23 Shaw 39 McTominay 17 Fred 10 Rashford 18 Bruno Fernandes 11 Greenwood 21 Cavani 1 de Gea

20 Dalot Booked at 70mins

2 Lindelöf

19 Varane

23 Shaw Booked at 68mins

39 McTominay

17 Fred Booked at 65mins

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 86' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes Substituted for Lingard at 85' minutes

11 Greenwood

21 Cavani Substituted for van de Beek at 72' minutes Substitutes 8 Mata

14 Lingard

16 Diallo

22 Heaton

27 Telles

29 Wan-Bissaka

31 Matic

34 van de Beek

36 Elanga Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 3 Targett 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 10 Buendía 20 Ings 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash

4 Konsa

5 Mings

3 Targett

7 McGinn

6 Douglas Luiz

41 J Ramsey Booked at 12mins Substituted for Philogene-Bidace at 86' minutes

10 Buendía Substituted for El Ghazi at 79' minutes

20 Ings

11 Watkins Substitutes 8 Sanson

12 Steer

21 El Ghazi

30 Hause

32 Philogene-Bidace

33 Chukwuemeka

35 Archer

38 Sinisalo

47 Iroegbunam Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jaden Philogene-Bidace. Post update Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Fred. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Jaden Philogene-Bidace replaces Jacob Ramsey. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Bruno Fernandes. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Post update Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Edinson Cavani. Post update Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Booking Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United). Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 3 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward