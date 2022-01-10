The FA Cup
Man UtdManchester United1Aston VillaAston Villa0

Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: McTominay the difference for Red Devils against Villa

By Simon Stone at Old TraffordBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments1004

Manchester United booked an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Middlesbrough as Scott McTominay's eighth-minute header proved enough to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

McTominay was allowed to run unchallenged to the edge of the Villa six-yard box, where he met Fred's perfectly weighted cross to steer the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

The goal condemned Villa boss Steven Gerrard to an unhappy return to Manchester, where he was baited by the home supporters because of his allegiance to Liverpool.

However, the result was incredibly harsh on Gerrard and his team.

Twice in a matter of minutes early in the second period they had the ball in the United net, only for both to be ruled out.

The second was a straightforward offside goal against Danny Ings, albeit the flag was not raised until after Ollie Watkins had put the ball in the net.

However, the first was far more debatable and involved a lengthy wait for VAR to ask referee Michael Oliver to make final decision by consulting the screen and eventually ruling Jacob Ramsey was offside and impeded Edinson Cavani in the build-up.

Villa's third-round misery continues

Villa's recent record in this competition has been awful. Their last victory was a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016, meaning by next year's competition, they will have gone seven seasons without winning a match in it.

They could easily have avoided that sorry statistic given their part in a breathless all-top-flight encounter, which was full of attacking invention and defensive errors.

John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia both tested David de Gea. Watkins beat the United goalkeeper but not the crossbar before Ramsey's goal-bound shot was deflected narrowly wide by the legs of McTominay.

The Watkins effort came courtesy of a woeful first touch from Victor Lindelof, who was partnering Raphael Varane in the absence through injury of Harry Maguire and Phil Jones.

Lindelof's attempt to control a high ball facing his own goal only resulted in the Swede propelling it towards his own goal. De Gea did not come for it, leaving the United defender in a shoving match with Watkins which the striker won.

Instead of steering the ball into the far corner, Watkins lifted it past De Gea and on to the bar.

Villa will be aggrieved at Ings' apparent equaliser being disallowed given the time it took to reach a decision, as fans of both sides became increasingly irritated because they had no idea what was going on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 70mins
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 23ShawBooked at 68mins
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredBooked at 65mins
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 86'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forLingardat 85'minutes
  • 11Greenwood
  • 21CavaniSubstituted forvan de Beekat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 16Diallo
  • 22Heaton
  • 27Telles
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseyBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPhilogene-Bidaceat 86'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 79'minutes
  • 20Ings
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Fred.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Jaden Philogene-Bidace replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Edinson Cavani.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Booking

    Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  19. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1007 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:52

    VAR did everything to help man u there, checked handball, checked offside, then brought it back to a non foul on Cavani. Never a foul. Cavani ran into Villa player. What's the Villa player meant to do? Move out the way? Nonsense decision.

    Unlucky Villa. By far the better team.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:57

      Forza Italia replied:
      Villa made the basic mistake of scoring fewer goals than their opponent. You can't do that at this level.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:52

    😳😳😳 VAR to the rescue for Utd!! What an absolute SHAMBLES the FA has become.

    Shocking Referees / VAR Officials – Covered up an awful Utd performance.

    We can safely say the FA have got Utd’s name on the Cup this year!

    • Reply posted by Gild-Ath, today at 21:54

      Gild-Ath replied:
      Are you blind? Cavani was blocked, the scorer was offside, and the scorer scored with his arm.

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 21:54

    Don't think I've seen a team more undeserving of a win. Officials did everything they could to disallow that Villa goal, and should have been a penalty for the flailing arm by Shaw.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wow what a great 3rd round it was this year, so many upsets. Who says that giant killing is dead in the FA Cup?

      Hartlepool 2 – 1 Blackpool
      Boreham Wood 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon
      Burnley 1 – 2 Huddersfield
      Kidderminster 2 – 1 Reading
      Newcastle 0 – 1 Cambridge
      Nottingham Forest 1 – 0 Arsenal
      Man Utd 1 – 0 Villa

      Can't wait for the 4th round.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 21:54

    Aston Villa are the latest victims of the HIGHWAY ROBBERS MANCHESTER UNITED. Aston Villa were by far the better team & had so many great chances. And once again VAR dug United out of a hole. They did everything to disallow Ing's goal. Couldn't get offside or handball, so went for an innocuous collision involving Cavani on the edge of the box who was a bystander. Get your revenge on Saturday Villa.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is it a surprise that you dont get the decisions at Old Trafford

  • Comment posted by Gild-Ath, today at 21:53

    another dismal, weak unconvincing performance from United.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:58

      Forza Italia replied:
      I thought they won

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:53

    How biased was the ref in favour of Manu?

    Beggars belief!!!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:59

      Forza Italia replied:
      Manu who?

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 21:52

    ive said it before and i'll say it again, a utd player could kill a player and the ref/var still wouldnt give a penalty at old trafford, how that wasnt a penalty against Konsa when theirs a scratch and blood dripping from his face i'll never know. Injustice against Villa amongst all the dissallowed goals (running into someone isnt a foul).

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 21:54

      Junction8M27 replied:
      Can you say that again

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 21:54

    Footballs becoming more bent than F1

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:06

      Forza Italia replied:
      Both VAR decisions were right though. Clear offside on second and clear block by offside player on first.

  • Comment posted by StuartD, today at 21:54

    Hope the VAR and the refs got well paid by Man United for that.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:09

      kevirl replied:
      Howard Webb fees

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 21:56

    Well played villa. The best team lost.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:13

      Celts replied:
      Yep. Regardless of the dodgy VAR calls. Let's not ignore the fact that United were once again outplayed at home by a bang average team.

      Can't wait till they actually play someone in the top half of the table!

  • Comment posted by Big Phill, today at 21:52

    Cheats

    • Reply posted by Golfcrazy, today at 21:55

      Golfcrazy replied:
      AHAHAHAHA

  • Comment posted by RyanBeckett44, today at 21:56

    This Man Utd team are dreadful. Their attitudes absolutely stink. And the worse of them Fernandes is somehow captain!!

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 21:58

      dave replied:
      Born winners

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 21:54

    VAR WON MAN UTD THAT GAME THEYVE ALSO PROVED VAR FAVOURS THE BIG CLUBS AS PROVED IN THIS GAME

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:59

      Forza Italia replied:
      Hold on, it favoured Man Utd in this game.

  • Comment posted by GeorgeScot, today at 21:55

    They did everything they could to chop that goal off.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:14

      Celts replied:
      On a side note, how awful has Rashford been this season?

      And Sancho is on course to go down as one of the all time Premier League flops!!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:53

    I knew Man Utd would win the moment I heard that Maguire was not playing.

    • Reply posted by ironingbored, today at 22:01

      ironingbored replied:
      And Ronaldohno

  • Comment posted by Zappasnake, today at 21:56

    Oliver should have been MOM for Utd. Shaw should have been off before half time. Appalling

  • Comment posted by Bitter, today at 21:53

    Shocking from the Mancs, horrible team.

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 21:54

      Junction8M27 replied:
      Honest name !!! BITTER !!

  • Comment posted by Wokeaholic, today at 21:54

    Man Utd are looking worse as the season goes on.

    • Reply posted by what now, today at 22:10

      what now replied:
      Until they face Spursey

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 21:54

    Come on Villa, I expected better from you. It was Man Utd that you were playing, not Kidderminster or Boreham Wood.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:05

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂

      Great post!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:53

    Middleburgh have to be very wary that they don’t cause a major upset by getting knocked out in the next round.

    • Reply posted by biasmoderation, today at 21:58

      biasmoderation replied:
      Middleburgh should be okay as they aren't playing Manure. Not entirely sure WHO Middleburgh are to be honest but Middlesbrough have been a bogey team for Manure previously - hope grows eternal.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport