Match ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.
Manchester United booked an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Middlesbrough as Scott McTominay's eighth-minute header proved enough to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
McTominay was allowed to run unchallenged to the edge of the Villa six-yard box, where he met Fred's perfectly weighted cross to steer the ball past Emiliano Martinez.
The goal condemned Villa boss Steven Gerrard to an unhappy return to Manchester, where he was baited by the home supporters because of his allegiance to Liverpool.
However, the result was incredibly harsh on Gerrard and his team.
Twice in a matter of minutes early in the second period they had the ball in the United net, only for both to be ruled out.
The second was a straightforward offside goal against Danny Ings, albeit the flag was not raised until after Ollie Watkins had put the ball in the net.
However, the first was far more debatable and involved a lengthy wait for VAR to ask referee Michael Oliver to make final decision by consulting the screen and eventually ruling Jacob Ramsey was offside and impeded Edinson Cavani in the build-up.
- Watch live (UK only), and follow radio and text commentary of Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Watch FA Cup third-round goals and highlights (UK only)
- Go straight to all the best United content
- Visit our Villa page
Villa's third-round misery continues
Villa's recent record in this competition has been awful. Their last victory was a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016, meaning by next year's competition, they will have gone seven seasons without winning a match in it.
They could easily have avoided that sorry statistic given their part in a breathless all-top-flight encounter, which was full of attacking invention and defensive errors.
John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia both tested David de Gea. Watkins beat the United goalkeeper but not the crossbar before Ramsey's goal-bound shot was deflected narrowly wide by the legs of McTominay.
The Watkins effort came courtesy of a woeful first touch from Victor Lindelof, who was partnering Raphael Varane in the absence through injury of Harry Maguire and Phil Jones.
Lindelof's attempt to control a high ball facing his own goal only resulted in the Swede propelling it towards his own goal. De Gea did not come for it, leaving the United defender in a shoving match with Watkins which the striker won.
Instead of steering the ball into the far corner, Watkins lifted it past De Gea and on to the bar.
Villa will be aggrieved at Ings' apparent equaliser being disallowed given the time it took to reach a decision, as fans of both sides became increasingly irritated because they had no idea what was going on.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 70mins
- 2Lindelöf
- 19Varane
- 23ShawBooked at 68mins
- 39McTominay
- 17FredBooked at 65mins
- 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 86'minutes
- 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forLingardat 85'minutes
- 11Greenwood
- 21CavaniSubstituted forvan de Beekat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Mata
- 14Lingard
- 16Diallo
- 22Heaton
- 27Telles
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 31Matic
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 3Targett
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J RamseyBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPhilogene-Bidaceat 86'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 79'minutes
- 20Ings
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 12Steer
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 35Archer
- 38Sinisalo
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jaden Philogene-Bidace.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Fred.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jaden Philogene-Bidace replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Edinson Cavani.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
Booking
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Unlucky Villa. By far the better team.
Shocking Referees / VAR Officials – Covered up an awful Utd performance.
We can safely say the FA have got Utd’s name on the Cup this year!
Beggars belief!!!