Bushiri has been capped at under-21 level for Belgium

Hibernian have agreed a six-month loan deal for Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Belgian signed for Norwich in the summer of 2019 but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

He has had loan spells with Eupen, Sint-Truidense and Mechelen in his homeland and spent time at Blackpool.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney said the new arrival offers "real versatility in different defensive positions".

Maloney knows under-21 cap Bushiri from his time working as assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

He added: "Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions."