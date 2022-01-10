Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Aaron Ramsey has scored six goals for Juventus since joining them from Arsenal in 2019

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his Italian club Juventus.

The Serie A club posted a brief statement about the 31-year-old catching the virus.

It stated: "Juventus Football Club announces that Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation."

Ramsey seems set to leave Juventus soon with a Premier League return mooted.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently described him as an "outgoing player", adding to speculation that one of Wales' stars of Euro 2020 and 2016 might depart before the end of the January transfer window.

Ramsey has not featured for Juve since October 2021 and has not played in successive games since March that year.

His last appearance came for Wales when he hit the target twice in their 5-1 win over Belarus in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on 13 November.