FA Cup: Vote for best goal of third round

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

It was a classic third-round weekend in the FA Cup, with upsets and shocks aplenty.

There was also an abundance of great goals - but which was the best?

Watch our pick of the goals in the video above and then vote for your favourite below.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport