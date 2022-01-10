Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League has agreed to postpone 19 fixtures this season for pandemic-related reasons

The Premier League has said positive Covid-19 tests have fallen for the second successive week.

In the seven days up to and including 9 January, there were 72 new positive cases among Premier League players and staff, from a total of 12,973 tests.

The figure is down from the 94 new cases recorded in the previous seven days.

That figure was the first time a decrease in cases had been recorded by the Premier League for eight weeks.

Everton's Premier League home match with Leicester City on Tuesday has been postponed because the Foxes do not have enough players to fulfil the fixture.

It is the 19th top-flight game off this season for pandemic-related reasons.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Burnley boss Sean Dyche were both found to have the virus last week, and missed their clubs' FA Cup third-round ties at the weekend.

City last week said that Guardiola was among 21 people at the club isolating because of Covid.