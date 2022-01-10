Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Chris Hussey scored four goals in three years at Cheltenham, including one that sealed promotion from League Two

Port Vale have signed defender Chris Hussey for an undisclosed fee from League One club Cheltenham Town.

The 33-year-old left-back has made 351 Football League appearances, mostly for the Robins, Bury and Coventry City.

Hussey has twice won promotion from League Two, with Bury and Cheltenham, and has agreed a contract of undisclosed length at Vale Park.

"I've always been an admirer of his - he's a proper professional and a proper winner," said Vale boss Darrell Clarke. external-link

"Chris comes in as an older, experienced lad but he's as fit as a fiddle - he's an absolute athlete that prides himself on his professionalism and his work."

